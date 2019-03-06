Livestreaming suspended for city commission meetings

CLEWISTON — Citizens who went online to watch the Clewiston City Commission meeting Monday night, March 4, were greeted with a brief announcemwent apologizing that it would not be livestreamed that night, or in the future until further notice.

“The City of Clewiston has discontinued Facebook livestreaming of all city meetings until such time as policies and guidelines for this process have been taken into consideration,” said the notice on the city’s Facebook page. According to a text from Mayor Mali Gardner, the commission had decided that day on advice from City Attorney Gary Brandenburg and Interim City Manager Wendell Johnson to preempt the broadcast and replace it with the announcement.

“The City of Clewiston is committed to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),” it continued. “The city does not discriminate on the basis of disability with regard to employment, services offered, programs or activities as defined by ADA. Upon request, reasonable accommodation will be made for persons that qualify under the ADA. Please call the city clerk’s office at 863-983-1484 or email your request to cityclerk@clewiston-fl.gov.”

