Letter from Clewiston City Manager Randy Martin

Citizens, business owners & other interested parties:

On July 19, Clewiston hosted in the rain at Civic Park the area’s first Juneteenth celebration commemorating the significance of the Emancipation Proclamation. I along with a number of city, county and other regional officials attended the event, which included a walk from the Harlem Community to the park. The Police Department assisted with traffic control to ensure the safety of participants. The event was authorized by the City Commission on June 15 in their regular meeting. The event was entirely planned and conducted by a small group of volunteer citizens. Despite the less than favorable weather conditions, a large number of citizens participated and attended to mark this historic event. My congratulations to the organizers for a job well done!

Included below is an update in the form of a press release regarding changes to city operations in the days and weeks ahead related to the ongoing COVID-19 virus response. As referenced in the release, the situation remains fluid so everyone should regularly monitor the city website and social media platforms to stay current.

In closing, I thank each of you for your continued support and interest in the City of Clewiston.

Randy Martin