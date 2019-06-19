Legislators to host town hall meetings HENDRY COUNTY — State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo (Florida Senate District 28) and Rep. Byron Donalds (House District 80) will host town hall meetings in Clewiston and LaBelle on Tuesday evening, June 25. The public is cordially invited to come out and share their comments, questions and concerns with these state legislators. The events are at 5-6 p.m. at the Clewiston City Hall, 115 W. Ventura Ave., and the LaBelle Civic Center, 481 State Road 80, 7-8 p.m. Anyone with questions or who needs more information may call Madeline Dawson at 239-417-6270.

