Lakeport center will get new restrooms

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Public Works Department will act as owner contractor for a project to build new bathrooms for the Lakeport Community Center. County Manager Bob Jones told commissioners Nov. 12 that after quotes of nearly $29,000 and just under $35,000 were received, Public Works Director Archie Branch came up with a different plan. They asked permission to hire W/W Companies Inc., a licensed contractor, to create the new building for $14,150. He said the county department will supply materials (fixtures and foundation) costing just under $5,000 total, plus provide a $4,000 contingency fund. W/W will do the plumbing rough-out and county workers will install fixtures and make connections, for a total of about $23,000. Mr. Branch said he would be able to ensure completion in 60 days or less and that the contractor was “ready to go, he’s just waiting on me.” The finished building will be subject to county inspection.

In other business, the Glades County Board:

• OK’d a budget transfer from the 1-cent fund for $23,000 to cover the Lakeport project.

• Approved spending $2,150 on catered food for a holiday luncheon set for 11 a.m. Dec. 10, after the commission meeting that morning. About 130 people are expected, and Kurbside Treats of Moore Haven will provide ham, turkey and all the fixings.