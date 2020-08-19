Kaylee Tuck defeats Ned Hancock in Republican primary

Kaylee Hancock has defeated Ned Hancock in the Republican primary for Florida House District 55.

Tuck will go on to face Democrat Linda Tripp in the general election in November in a bid to succeed Rep. Cary Pigman who has reached his term limit.

Tuck received 56% of the vote while Hancock received 44%.

While campaigning Tuck pitched herself as the conservative counterpart to the liberal stereotype of millennials.

“So why am I running for office?” asked Tuck. “I do not want AOC to be the legacy of my generation. I believe the millennial generation has an opportunity to make an impact on our country, county and state. And I want to be the voice of our millennial generation. I’m 100% pro-life, Second Amendment and conservative.”

Hancock congratulated Tuck on Facebook after the final results came in.

“Thank you to my family, neighbors, friends and volunteers who supported me in this effort,” read Hancock’s post. “I congratulate Kaylee on a hard-fought campaign and wish her the best of luck as our Republican nominee and the next State Representative from District 55.”

