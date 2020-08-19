Just over 25% turnout in Palm Beach County; Link, Bradshaw unofficially re-elected

WEST PALM BEACH — Voter turnout for the Aug. 18 primary elections in Palm Beach County just exceeded one-quarter of registered voters, according to unofficial elections results released by the Supervisor of Elections Office (SEO).

As of the latest report, issued at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19:

Of the 991,463 registered voters for the primary, 262,226 cast ballots for a turnout rate of 26.45%.

These are UNOFFICIAL results, with 860 out of 872 precincts reporting, and the SEO website says “precinct level results will be available with the Official Results.”

Results from top to bottom

Representative in Congress, U.S. House of Representatives (closed Republican primaries)

• 18th Congressional District: Brian Mast received 22,490 votes or 84.46%; Nick Vessio, 4,137, 15.54%.

• 20th Congressional District: Vic Degrammont received 2,106 votes, 46.34%; Greg Musselwhite, 2,439, 53.66%.

Representative in Congress, U.S. House of Representatives (closed Democratic primaries)

• 18th Congressional District: Pam Keith, 22,427 votes, 81.31%; Oz Vazquez, 5,155, 18.69%.

• 20th Congressional District: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings took 14,259 votes, 65.98%; Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, 7,351, 34.02%.

Florida Senate

• State Senator, District 25 (closed Democratic primary): Corinna Balderramos Robinson, 2,143 votes, 70.43%; Reinaldo Daniel Diaz, 901, 29.60%.

• State Senator, District 29 (closed Democratic primary): State Rep. Tina Polsky, 28,205 votes, 66.88%; Irving Slosberg, 13,968, 33.12%.

State Representative (Florida House)

• House District 81 (closed Democratic primary): Kelly Skidmore, 10,205 votes, 52.04%; Michael Weinstein, 9,406, 47.96%.

• House District 81 (closed Republican primary): Saulis Banionis, 4,189 votes, 61.26%; Silmo Moura, 2,649, 38.74%.

• House District 82 (closed Republican primary): Carl J. Domino, 2,547 votes, 20.48%; Rick Kozell, 3,284 votes, 43.48%; John Snyder, 2,722, 36.04%. In the general election Nov. 3, the winner will face Democrat Elisa Edwards Ackerly, who advanced after the Democratic primary was canceled for this district.

Universal primaries

All voters in Palm Beach County participated in universal primaries. These include the nonpartisan judge races:

• 15th Judicial Circuit judge, Group 16: Jeffrey Gillen 149,863 votes, 61.83%; Henry Quinn Johnson, 92,522, 38.17%.

• 15th Judicial Circuit judge, Group 30: Jaimie Goodman, 88,657 votes, 36.51%; Adam Myron, 77,273, 31.82%; Caryn Siperstein, 76,886, 31.66%.

• 15th Judicial Circuit judge, Group 12: Jaianna Seaborne, 71,137 votes, 30.15%; Debra Moses Stephens, 164,842, 69.85%.

• In the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections race (an open universal primary, meaning everyone could vote; the winner is elected to the seat, there being no Republican candidate for the November general election ballot). Incumbent Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link received 172,586 votes or 71.85%; opponent Paulette V. Armstead took 67,611 or 28.15%.

• All precincts voted in the Democratic primary for Palm Beach County sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Ric L. Bradshaw took 92,676 votes or 61.36%; Alex Freeman, 58,351 or 38.64%. The winner faces Republican candidate Lauro Diaz on Nov. 3.

PBC Commission, Republican primary (closed)

• Some Glades area precincts cast ballots in the Republican primary for the Palm Beach County commissioner in District 1. Former Commissioner Karen Marcus received 7,640 votes, or 35.36%; Maria G. Marino, 12,180, 56.37%; Calvin D. Turnquest, 1,789, 8.28%.