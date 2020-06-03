Incumbent Martin ahead in unofficial results Challenger for Belle Glade commission 21 votes short

BELLE GLADE — Voters here apparently re-elected City Commissioner Michael C. Martin on Tuesday, June 2, by a slim margin in the city’s municipal election; however, the results from the county elections office are still unofficial.

Only 12.56% of the 7,631 active, registered voters came to the polls or cast a ballot by mail (VBM), absentee ballot or during early voting. Total ballots cast numbered 958, with all six precincts reporting.

Twenty-one votes separated the two in the unofficial count, 489 for Commissioner Martin (51.1%) to 468 for challenger Robert C. Mitchell (48.9%).

Among those voting, 61% voted on Election Day, June 2; and 39% voted by mail. No provisional ballots were recorded, according to the supervisor’s office.

On Thursday, June 4, canvassing of VBM and provisional ballots starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Service Center, 7835 Central Industrial Drive, Riviera Beach, 33404. A certification of the first set of results will take place that night.

On Monday, June 8, the Belle Glade Elections Canvassing Board will audit the final election tallies, order a recount if necessary and possibly certify the election result, after the audit is finished. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

According to the elections supervisor’s website, “All testing, opening, tabulation, duplication and canvassing are open to the public.”

These are the Belle Glade precincts that participated in this election: 6022, 6028, 6029, 6032, 6036 — whose residents voted at the Belle Glade Library/Civic Center; and 6024 — where residents cast ballots at the Lewis Evans Resource Center.

For more information, you may contact Debra R. Buff, clerk of the City of Belle Glade, at dbuff@belleglade-fl.com or 561-996-0100.

