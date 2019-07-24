Hendry Democrats to meet at Disney

HENDRY COUNTY — Joe Thomas, chairman of the Hendry County Democratic Executive Committee, announced that, over and above DEC officers coupled with the automatic inclusion of Democratic elected Hendry County officials, there may be 37 rank and file registered Democrats attending the 2019 Florida Democratic State Convention at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on the weekend of October 11 to 13, to represent Hendry County. Any registered Democrat living in Hendry County is eligible to become a delegate and should submit a form no later than July 31 to local DEC officials for consideration as an elected delegate and also let those DEC members authorized to appoint delegates of willingness to accept an appointment. All regular delegates to the 2019 Florida Democrats State Convention must submit a filing fee of $60 at the time of election or appointment with the exception of student delegates, whose fee is $25.

Delegate forms are available at www.floridadems.org and can be filled out online, printed,and submitted to Hendry County DEC chairman, Joe Thomas, vice-chair Dorothy Johnson, state committeewoman Sofia I. Rodriguez, or state committeeman Ramon S. Rodriguez by July 31. Hendry County Democrats interested in becoming a delegate who are not computer savvy should leave a message at 863-234-8890 or email hendrydems@embarqmail.com for a pre-printed delegate form.