Hendry County voters participate in primary election

LABELLE — The Aug. 18 primary election had a 30.04% voter turnout in Hendry County. Of the 18,346 registered voters in Hendry County, 5,511 voted.

In the Hendry County Sheriff Republican primary, Sheriff Steve Whidden received 79.77% of the votes cast to defeat challenger Pete Hedrick with 20.23%.

Hendry County Democrats chose Johnny Jackson, who received 64.22% of the votes to Tico Slagado’s 35.78%.

Whidden will face Jackson in the general election.

In the Hendry County Commission District 4 Republican primary, Ramon Iglesias received 64.09% of the votes, defeating Michael Atkinson who received 35.91%.

In the Hendry County Commission District 1 Universal Primary, Emma Byrd received 54.96%; Samuel Alonzo Simmons received 14.04%; and Eddie Bernard Warren received 30.99%.

In the School Board District 2 race, Paul Samedyke received 65.59% of the votes to defeat Rogelio Mendez who received 34.41%.

In the Hendry Hospital Authority Board District 3 race, Tuesday R. Tritt received 56.25% to defeat Keith Richter with 43.75%.