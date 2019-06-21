Hendry County, title firm, Habitat announce drive

LABELLE — The Hendry County Board of Commissioners is assisting Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties and other local organizations as a partner in helping raise money for a 2020 Habitat For Humanity home build in Hendry County.

Florida Hometown Title & Escrow, a title company based at 870 W. Hickpochee Ave., Suite 1600, is joining the effort with Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry to build a Hendry County home in 2020. The company and its community partners’ 2019 goal is to raise $50,000 to sponsor one home. In 2020, they hope to raise the walls, and the consortium is inviting community members to help out.

To learn more about the project and how you can get involved, go to https://www.habitat4humanity.org/flhometowntitle.html.

Donors should use the code “Florida Hometown 2020” to help them reach their goal. FL Hometown Title & Escrow is donating a portion of every 2019 closing to this goal.