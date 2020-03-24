Hendry County Tax Collector closes office to the public
CLEWISTON/LABELLE — A press release from the Hendry County Tax Collector stated that the safety of its staff and the Hendry County residents is its top priority, therefore it will be closing to the public the LaBelle and Clewiston offices until further notice. There will be staff in both offices handling the phone, online service and the mail.
All customers can continue to complete transactions online at hendrycountytc.com or by phone at 863-675-5280 in LaBelle or 863-983-1460 in Clewiston.
