Hendry County revises meeting schedule

LABELLE — Hendry County previously made several changes to the meeting schedule from Sept. 3 through Oct. 8. These changes included budget workshops, budget hearings, regular Board meetings, and a roaming Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting.

The time previously advertised for the roaming BOCC meeting in Harlem has been corrected. Please note the correct time listed below.

The remaining revised meeting schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 24 – Regular Board meeting at 5 p.m. at Hendry County Courthouse in LaBelle as scheduled.

• The final budget hearing is being postponed to Oct. 1.

• Oct. 1 – Final budget hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hendry County Courthouse in LaBelle.

• Oct. 8 – Regular Board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Harlem Civic and Cultural Center.

Hendry County Courthouse is located at 25 E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle.

Harlem Civic and Cultural Center is located at 2000 Seventh St. in Clewiston.