Hendry County offices will be closed for July 4th and 5th

LABELLE — Hendry County government offices will be closed Thursday, July 4, through Friday, July 5, in honor of the Independence Day holiday.

County offices will resume regular business hours on Monday, July 8.

Hendry County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Center will be closed Wednesday, July 3, and will resume regular business hours on Monday, July 8.

Residents with questions regarding HHW, please call Hendry County Special Districts at 863-675-5252.

There will be no waste pickup on Thursday, July 4, Residents whose regular pickup day is Thursday will be picked up on Friday, July 5.

Residents with questions regarding waste pick-up, please call Hendry County contract waste hauler, Waste Connections, at 863-675-2481.

Please check our website, hendryfla.net, for the most up-to-date meeting information, including approved minutes of meetings and video recordings of the meetings