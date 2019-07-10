Hendry County hosts Wheeler Estates dialogue

LABELLE — Hendry County will host a community meeting for the Wheeler Estates residents on Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m., at the Hendry County Emergency Operations Center, 4425 State Road 80, LaBelle.

The meeting will include a presentation on the final land use amendments for Wheeler Estates, proposed Hendry County Residential Design Standards and a presentation by the Lehigh Acres Municipal Improvement District on their projects in the Wheeler Estates area.

The area in southwestern Hendry County is getting its own special zoning category. Anyone who has questions, may contact Myra Johnson at 863-675-5240.

