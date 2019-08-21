Hendry County Health Office relocates

LABELLE — The Hendry County Environmental Health Office has relocated from its temporary location, 3300 Utility Drive, to the permanent office located in the Hendry County Health Department at 1140 Pratt Blvd. in LaBelle.

Full services were available on Monday, Aug. 19.

The Bacteriological Water Lab for Hendry & Glades counties has also been relocated back to 1140 Pratt Blvd. in LaBelle.

Water samples will be accepted for analyses from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week, excluding observed holidays. Note: If Tuesday or Wednesday is an observed holiday, samples may not be submitted the previous day.

Please call 863-302-6047 if you have additional questions.

