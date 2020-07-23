Hendry County Candidate Forums to be on Facebook Live

CLEWISTON — A series of Hendry County Candidate Forums will be conducted virtually on Thursday, July 30. The events are being hosted by the Clewiston Chamber of Commerce and will be live via their Facebook page.
The event announcements explain, “Be sure to join us during this event or watch and post comments and questions after the fact. Candidates will be monitoring the comments to circle back and answer questions.”
The first Facebook Live forum, for candidates campaigning for Hendry County sheriff, will be July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The next, at 11 a.m., will be the Hendry County judges forum, followed by the event for the Hendry County Commission District 1 candidates at 1:30 p.m., and then the District 2 meet-up at 3 p.m. All of these candidate forums will be shared live on Facebook. For those who need to, the videos will be available for viewing later, as well.
“This forum only includes candidates that will be on the ballot for the primary election. We will host additional events for the general election at a later date,” the description for the events stated.
Anyone who would like to submit a question for any of the candidates participating in the forum can post in the Facebook event (links supplied below), or send an email to clewistonchamber@embarqmail.com. Be sure to specify which candidates you are directing your question toward.
• The Hendry Sheriff Candidate Facebook Live forum link:
facebook.com/events/s/hendry-county-sheriff-candidat/2660867194183660/?ti=icl
• The Hendry Judge Candidate Facebook Live forum link:
facebook.com/events/s/hendry-county-judge-candidate-/2721764448105033/?ti=icl
• Hendry County Commission District 1 Facebook Live forum:
facebook.com/events/s/hendry-county-commission-distr/767295534026338/?ti=icl
• Hendry County Commission District 4 Facebook Live forum:
facebook.com/events/s/hendry-county-district-4-candi/3220362778021214/?ti=icl