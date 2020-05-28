Hendry County Board Of County Commissioners to have budget workshop

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Board of County Commissioners will hold a workshop on Tuesday, June 16, at 3:30 p.m., at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W.C. Owen Ave. in Clewiston, to discuss the 2020-2021 county budgets and related issues.

Members of the public may attend the meeting in person or are invited to watch a livestream of the meeting at facebook.com/hendrycounty and/or participate in the meeting by telephone by calling 877-853-5257 and entering meeting identification number 955 2625 7584#. Members of the board may participate in the meeting by telephone, as well.

The meeting is open to the public. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Please note that matters may be discussed at the meeting which are not on the prepared agenda for the meeting.

If you have a disability that will require special assistance or accommodation for your participation in the meeting, please contact Hendry County Administration at 863-675-5220; Hearing Impaired – Florida Relay 7-1-1; or e-mail tracy.nobles@hendryfla.net.

Hendry County is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Si necesita la assistencia de un interprete que hable espanol para participar un esta reunion, por favor pongase en contacto con Myra Johnson al 863-675-5240.