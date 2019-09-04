Hendry County BCC revised meeting schedule

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County has made several changes to the meeting schedule from Sept. 3 to Oct.8. These changes include budget workshops, budget hearings, regular Board meetings, and a roaming Board of County Commissioners meeting.



The meeting schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 3 – Budget workshop is postponed to Sept.10.

• Sept. 10 – Budget workshop will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Clewiston City Hall followed by Regular Board meeting at 5 p.m. as scheduled.

• The public hearings regarding special assessments for Municipal Services Benefit Units, including assessments on churches, nonprofit organizations and R.V. parks, will be held as scheduled.

• The tentative budget hearing is being postponed to Sept. 17.

• Sept. 11 – Local Planning Agency (LPA) meeting is cancelled.

• The two public hearings scheduled for the Sept. 11 meeting will instead be heard at the LPA’s next regular meeting on Oct.9.

• Sept. 17 – Tentative budget hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Clewiston City Hall.

• Sept. 24 – Regular Board meeting at 5:00 p.m. at Hendry County Courthouse in LaBelle as scheduled.

• The final budget hearing is being postponed to Oct. 1.

• Oct.1 – Final budget hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hendry County Courthouse in LaBelle.

• Oct. 8 – Regular Board meeting at 5 p.m. at Harlem Civic and Cultural Center.



Clewiston City Hall is located at 115 W. Ventura Ave., Clewiston, Fla.

Hendry County Courthouse is located at 25 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle.

Harlem Civic and Cultural Center is located at 2000 Seventh Street, Clewiston.