Hendry BOCC reschedules meetings to June 16

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Board of County Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meetings on June 9 and June 23 have been canceled.

The board will hold a regular meeting on June 16 at 5 p.m., at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W.C. Owen Ave. in Clewiston.

The public can watch a livestream at facebook.com/hendrycounty and/or participate in the meeting by telephone by calling 877-853-5257 and entering meeting identification number 955 2625 7584#. Members of the board may participate in the meeting by telephone, as well.

The meeting is open to the public. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Please note that matters may be discussed at the meeting which are not on the prepared agenda for the meeting.

If you have a disability that will require special assistance or accommodation for your participation in the meeting, please contact Hendry County Administration at 863-675-5220; Hearing impaired – Florida Relay 7-1-1; or e-mail tracy.nobles@hendryfla.net.

Hendry County is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Si necesita la assistencia de un interprete que hable espanol para participar un esta reunion, por favor pongase en contacto con Myra Johnson al 863-675-5240.