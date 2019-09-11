Glades Courthouse security system upgraded

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Board agreed to upgrade the courthouse’s security system by a unanimous vote at its meeting on Aug. 26. A lightning strike at the courthouse a few weeks ago, said Deputy County Manager Bob Jones, damaged the current camera security system. The proposal to repair the system was $11,000, and the technicians were not sure what other damage they might find once it was turned back on; that was not clear from their inspection, he said. They also provided a second proposal to replace the complete system, with the latest technology, whose cost would be $15,750. Since the complete system is out of service, staff asked to waive the requirement for additional quotes to get the system back up as soon as possible. Courthouse Administrator Dawn Oliver agreed to upgrading the system. The quote was from Southwest Florida Custom Electronics Inc., the same company that installed the original system, and included a three-year warranty on all materials, plus a one-year labor warranty.