Glades County’s 1-cent fund up to almost $2.5 million

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — New playground equipment was purchased and installed for two community centers in Glades County. These sets are behind the Buckhead Ridge Volunteer Fire Department station on State Road 78.

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County commissioners learned Tuesday, Sept. 8, that because of lower-than-anticipated costs for several projects on which they spent some of their 1-cent discretionary sales tax funds, they’re now just shy of $2.5 million in the bank for future needs.

Several small balances were returned to the fund from jobs that ended up costing more, in some cases, than estimated, but then the board had transferred “up to” amounts to finish those projects and some money was left over. Glades County now has about $2.48 million remaining in its 1-cent fund that has not yet been committed to other projects. A good chunk of that money, however, may go toward constructing and staffing a new fire station.

According to the staff report presented by Tiffany Patterson, chief deputy clerk and finance director for the county, these are the projects recently completed that have been done with 1-cent funds:

• The Muse Fire Station project ended up costing a little more than $11,000 over the original estimated cost of $109,022, and a budget transfer to cover the overage ended up being $1,898 more than was needed;

• Playground equipment for both the Buckhead Ridge and Palmdale Community Centers’ children’s play areas cost $24,972 each; $25K had been budgeted, so $56 total went back into the fund; and,

• A new ambulance for the Public Safety Department cost $124,089; $125K had been budgeted, so $911 was returned to the fund.

A total of $2,865 that had been enumbered was returned and added to the fund balance.

As of July 31, 2020, the 1-cent fund has taken in $1,654,116 in tax revenue, and added $47,918 in interest, since the beginning of fiscal 2017. Its 2016 carryover balance was $1,457,549.

In fiscal 2018, the board spent under $5,000 out of over half a million dollars received in revenue and interest; in fiscal 2019, about $341,000 out of nearly $600K received; in fiscal 2020 thus far, around $290K out of a $1.7 million-plus balance.

These are the other projects that have been completed since fiscal year 2018 (Oct. 1, 2017 – Sept. 30, 2018):

• Work at Ortona Cemetery — $2,485;

• Lakeport Community Center restroom — $22,931;

• Ortona Community Center restroom — $20,351;

• Waste Water Project LP 22023 — $295,127;

• Old Jail Renovation — $34,091, “*earmarked for any improvements needed”; no funds expended as yet.

The Glades County Board approved unencumbering that money and returning it to the uncommitted balance on a 3-0 vote. Vice Chairman Weston Pryor and County Commissioner Donna Storter Long were absent.