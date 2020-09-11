Glades County set to mail VBM ballots

MOORE HAVEN — Vote-by-Mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general elections will start going out from the Glades County Supervisor of Elections Office on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Those being sent under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, by law, must be mailed at least 45 days before the election.

Monday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file a voter registration or party change in order for it to take effect before the general election in November.

The following week, on Thursday, Sept. 24, Vote-by-Mail ballots will be sent via the U.S. Postal Service to domestic civilians. One month later, Saturday, Oct. 24, is the final day to request a VBM ballot.

Early voting in Glades County will commence that day also, at the Glades County SOE Office, 598 Avenue J in Moore Haven, and continue for one full week until Halloween, on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Election Day is the following Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The only local race left for the general election ballot in Glades County is the contest for superintendent of schools.

• Dr. Alice “Beth” Barfield, a Republican, had raised $7,300 in contributions and spent $6,041 as of the most recent campaign financing report.

• Jamie Brown, a “no party affiliation” candidate, had raised $12,250 in monetary and $227 in in-kind contributions, and spent $11,857, the same report showed.

Two other candidates, Jim Brickel (Democrat) and Janet Harris (NPA) had filed their papers to run for the office; however, Brickel did not qualify and Harris withdrew.

All the other county races were decided in the primaries on Aug. 18.