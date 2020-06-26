Glades County plans political rally

MOORE HAVEN — COVID-19 has prevented political candidates from personally calling on you. Informed voters make better choices!

The “Meet your Candidates” event this summer will be held at a Bi-partisan Political Rally on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Doyle Conner Building, 900 U.S. 27 in Moore Haven.

Meet all the city, county, district candidates on the Glades County ballots, both for primary and general elections.

Each candidate will give a three-minute speech and will be available to meet you and personally answer the questions after the last speech.

Community rallies had originally been planned for July, but with social distancing limitations, the need for a larger or outdoor venue was noted.

As advised by the Glades County Health Department, all attendees upon entering will have temperature scan-checked and masks will be provided for those who prefer to face-cover.

Seating will be socially distanced; however, chairs may be placed in groups of 10 or fewer with 6 feet minimum between groups.

Absentee (also called Vote By Mail) ballots may be requested from the Supervisor of Elections Office by calling 863-946-6005. To see the list of list of candidates, and order mail ballot, visit voteglades.com.

Early voting will be from Aug. 8 through Aug. 16.

The Primary Election at the polls will be held Aug. 18.