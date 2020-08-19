Glades County has 36% turnout for primary election

MOORE HAVEN – Glades County had a 36% voter turnout for the Aug. 18 primary election. Of the 6,877 registered voters, 2,498 voted.

In the Clerk of Court and Comptroller Republican Primary, Tami Pearce Simmons received 1,057 votes; Tiffany Patterson, 987 votes; Judy Webb, 365 votes. This was an open primary, as all of the candidates are in the same political party.

In the Tax Collector Republican Primary, Gail Jones received 2,146 votes; William Webb, 331 votes. This was also an open primary.

In the County Commission District 3 Republican primary, Jerry “Gator” Sapp received 1,429 votes; Donald E. Strenth, 976 votes. This was also an open primary.

In the School Board District 2 race, Jenny Allen received 1,472 votes; Kevin Bryant, 923. School board races are nonpartisan.

In the School Board District 3 race, Jean Prowant received 1,229 votes; Holly Whiddon, 1,188 votes.

In the Moore Haven City Council race, Jacob J. Eighner and Jan Gunn tied for first place with 161 votes each to win the two open seats. Bradley Smith received 135 votes, Tony Adams, 69 votes.