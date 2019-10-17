Glades County Clerk of Court offering savings event on fees to reinstate driver license

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Clerk’s Office will be holding an Operation Greenlight event Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Glades County Clerk’s Office, 500 Ave. J, Room 102 in Moore Haven.



During Operation Green Light, Glades County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40 percent in collection fees. Customers will also be able to enter into payment plans for delinquent fines and court costs and may also be able to have suspended driver license reinstated.



For further information, please contact Sandra Brown at 863-946-6002 or traffic@gladesclerk.com