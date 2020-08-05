Glades County adopts tax rate for Law Enforcement MSTU

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County commissioners have adopted their proposed millage rate to finance the fiscal 2021 county budget and Law Enforcement MSTU that funds Glades County Sheriff’s Office operations, and set hearings for Sept. 10 and Sept. 28 for their adoption.

According to Chief Deputy Clerk/Finance Director Tiffany Patterson, the Glades County Board’s fiscal 2020 levy was $9.1367 per $1,000 assessed valuation, with $.10 of that going for the transportation trust fund. The rollback rate for 2021 is $8.6854; however, the staff recommendation and board’s vote was to keep the rate intact for 2021 at the $9.1367. It passed 5-0.

As for the Law Enforcement MSTU (Municipal Services Taxing Unit), the prior year (fiscal 2020) millage rate is: $2.9000, the Law Enforcement MSTU current year rollback rate is: $2.7568; and the sheriff requested a small increase, proposing that it go to an even $3.0.

That will give the GSCO an estimated increase of almost $68,000 for its fiscal 2021 budget.

Except that according to Commissioner Donna Storter Long, “The sheriff is not increasing his budget. We’re trying to make sure that it comes from the fund that is created for law enforcement instead of just out of the general fund.”

She moved to approve the increase, Commissioner John Ahern seconded.

Vice Chairman Weston Pryor said, “I said my piece last meeting, and I think it’s a tough year to go up on one when we’re not giving anything up on the other. I understand what we’re trying to do with it, I just think it’s a tough year for the people this year.”

Chairman Tim Stanley said in his chats with Patterson earlier in the day and wanted to relay, “Two of our revenues are already down 15%.”

“All of them are pretty much down that we’ve gotten in so far,” Patterson said.

“I know we’ve got a pretty lean budget, but we’re probably going to be really hurting by the end of this year,” Stanley added.

Long pointed out that no consideration for salary increases was given this year.