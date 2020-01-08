Glades commissioners to tour eastern communities

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Board of Commissioners will clamber into a bus or van after their first meeting of the new year to take a tour of the communities in the sprawling rural county.

Susan Whidden, administrative secretary to County Manager Bob Jones, announced the agenda for that day, on Friday. The “Eastern Glades County workshop tour Agenda for Jan. 14, 2020,” will proceed as follows:

• Leave Moore Haven 30 minutes after the completion of that morning’s board meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.

• Travel and tour the roads within Horseshoe Acres; Indian Hills; and Washington Park.

• Lunch at Lakeside Bistro in Lakeport.

• Tour of Lakeport, Old Lakeport Road, Malian Drive, Loop Road, Harney Pond Park, east of Harney Pond, Bear Beach, the I P C Boat ramp.

• Travel to Buckhead Ridge and tour Access Road (State Road 78B); Hunter Road, Linda Road, the L. Scott Driver Recreation Area in Okeechobee

County; Buckhead Drive, Lake Drive, Lake Drive West, Chobee Loop and, finally, Chobee Street.

Attending are expected to be Commissioners Donna Storter Long, Vice Chairman Weston Pryor, Chairman Tim Stanley and Commissioners John Ahern and Donald Strenth; County Attorney Richard Pringle; Community Development Director Sue BaChans; Clerk of Court Executive Secretary Julie Braddock; Public Works Director Archie Branch, County Manager Jones, Ms. Whidden, April Hartseil and Public Safety Director Angie Colegrove. Any citizens wanting to accompany the board on this tour of the county should contact Susan Whidden as soon as possible.

The agenda for the board’s regular meeting itself will not be available until at least Friday, Jan. 10.

Commission Chairman Stanley could not be reached for comment.