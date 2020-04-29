BELLE GLADE — City officials are urging residents of the Glades communities — in all the Tri-Cities including Pahokee and South Bay — to respond to the United States Census Bureau’s 2020 survey. They are pleading for people to register their information either by mail, phone or online so that everyone in the “Other Coast” communities get counted and the cities can get their fair share of federal financing for the next decade. As of mid-April, Belle Glade reported the region’s census participation percentages so far: Belle Glade, 30.2%; Pahokee, 30.8%; South Bay, 35.8%. Their Facebook post added, “Come on now, Belle Glade — we can’t be beat by Pahokee and South Bay! Let’s get that number up! We can do this!” The cities’ rivalry in this arena is at least as important as football.
Glades census response counts low
