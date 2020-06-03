Florida to enter phase two of reopening this Friday

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

In a press conference held at Universal Studios on June 3 Governor Ron DeSantis announced that most of Florida would be enter phase two of his reopening plan on June 5. Starting on June 5 bars and pubs will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing. Restaurants may also allow bar top seating with appropriate social distancing.



Gyms and all retail locations may begin operating at full capacity, while entertainment buisneses such as movie theaters and bowling alleys may begin operating at 50 percent capacity. Social distancing and sanitizing guidelines remain in place.

Personal Services businesses such as tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons and massage establishments, may operate while adhering to guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

All persons in Florida are encouraged to avoid congregating in groups larger than 50.

Individuals over the age 65 or with underlying medical conditions are strongly encouraged to avoid crowds and take measures to limit exposure to COVID-19. Individuals working in long term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are excluded from the phase two reopening on June 5.