Feds having hearings on seasonal, perishable produce

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross delivered opening remarks Aug. 12, at the first of two virtual hearings to discuss foreign trade practices that may be harming American growers of seasonal and perishable produce.

Additional representatives from USTR, USDA, and DOC are scheduled to be present and will hear from interested persons on how the Trump administration can support these producers and redress any unfair harm. A second virtual hearing on this matter is scheduled for next Thursday, Aug. 20.

The USTR, USDA and DOC announced last month that they are convening these two virtual hearings at which officials from the federal agencies will hear from interested persons on how the administration can support these producers and redress any unfair harm. The hearings, which were originally scheduled to take place in Florida and Georgia in April, are taking place virtually in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both of the virtual hearings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. both days. To view the live recording of the hearing, visit USTR’s website at ustr.gov.

Also, full transcripts of the hearings will be posted online after the hearings.