FDOT reviewing segmental bridge inspection procedures statewide

TALLAHASSEE — In light of preliminary bridge inspection findings on the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Kevin J. Thibault has called for a proactive review of segmental bridge inspection procedures statewide.

As part of this ongoing review, FDOT is examining inspection findings as well as FDOT laboratory test results and partnering with the Federal Highway Administration, universities and transportation peers nationwide to develop recommendations to be utilized for inspections going forward. The review will be completed as quickly as possible, and recommendations will be shared as soon as they are available.

When constructed, segmental bridges are built in smaller sections, rather than large spans of bridge. Currently, there are more than 12,400 bridges statewide, and, of those, fewer than 100 are segmental bridges.