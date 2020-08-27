FDOT providing hybrid option for upcoming M-CORES Community Open Houses

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will provide a hybrid option for the upcoming Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic (M-CORES) Community Open Houses. The purpose of the Community Open Houses are to provide an opportunity for the public to view information presented during the task force meeting.

The Southwest-Central Florida Corridor Community Open House will take place in-person on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the LaBelle Civic Center, 481 State Road 80 in LaBelle.

There will be two different ways for the public to participate in the Community Open Houses: in-person and online. The revised format offers additional options for the public to stay connected and engaged in the M-CORES planning process. Attendees will be able to view displays, speak to project staff, and submit handwritten comments. Location information can be found below.

As safety remains FDOT’s top priority, enhanced safety and sanitation measures will continue to be taken at all in-person M-CORES events, including:

• Using CDC-recommended products to sanitize high-touch areas before, during and after the event;

• Requiring all FDOT and consultant staff to wear masks;

• Requesting that all attendees wear masks;

• Providing hand sanitizer and masks for attendees;

• Limiting the number of people in a room at one time to 50;

• Utilizing signage and other tools to facilitate social distancing; and

• Implementing the use of single use sign-in materials and speaker cards.

Public engagement is a critical element of the M-CORES program. Comments can be submitted several ways and will be part of the public record:

• Visit www.FloridaMCORES.com

• Email to FDOT.Listens@dot.state.fl.us

• Mail to 605 Suwannee St, MS 54, Tallahassee, FL 32399-0450.

Online Community Open House: The online materials will be available on M-CORES website through Thursday, Sept. 1.

For more information, please visit www.FloridaMCORES.com.