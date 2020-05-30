FDC joins 211 Referral Service to extend inmate/offender support

TALLAHASSEE — ­Following the direction of the Florida Legislature, the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) established a partnership with the Florida 211 Network to provide support and post-release resources to inmates and offenders. Services such as crisis counseling, health and human services and employment assistance will fill gaps between incarceration or probation and enable a successful re-entry back into Florida communities.

“Following release from prison, returning citizens often discover a world much different than the one they previously knew. We hope to prepare them with the skills, education and counseling they need to succeed, but we know it takes the community to welcome them with support when they leave our supervision,” said FDC Secretary Mark Inch. “By integrating our resources with 211, we’re able to provide released inmates and offenders a number to call and an avenue to learn about resources and support in their community.”

FDC established a partnership with the Florida 211 Network to build upon an existing and well-known community resource service. Their services, combined with FDC re-entry resource data, will strengthen the referral services available to the previously incarcerated.

“211 offers around-the-clock support and connects individuals and their families with local resources to help ease the re-entry period and ensure a successful transition. We believe that this important partnership between the Florida Department of Corrections and the Florida 211 Network is a best practice model that will ultimately enhance individual success and reduce recidivism,” said Sheila J. Smith, president/CEO of the Florida Alliance of Information and Referral Services.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is offered in more than 180 different languages. All communication is confidential and those wishing to remain anonymous may do so. Trained professionals are standing by for those in need. For more information, go online to 211.org.