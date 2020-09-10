Economic corporation gives back money

OKEECHOBEE — During the Sept. 3 meeting, the Okeechobee City Council discussed the annual operating budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year. The proposed millage rate discussed was 7.6018. Millage rates are used to calculate local property taxes. They represent the amount a homeowner has to pay for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The final public hearing date to discuss the budget was set for Monday, Sept. 21.

A letter from the Economic Council of Okeechobee was read into the record expressing its desire to see the council do four things:

• Follow through on its path to finalizing an interlocal agreement for fire services.

• Increase the prioritization of the general appearance of our city.

• Increase council support for code enforcement and staff.

• Continue to find and prioritize initiatives already in place.

Frank Irby of the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation said he understood under the proposed budget the corporation would be getting $40,000 from the city in the coming year. He said the corporation greatly appreciated the support of the city in years past, but in this year with the way things were, their group wondered if the city council could use that money instead for the development of the downtown parks. He explained the corporation was OK financially this year, and if they accepted the money, they could not use it themselves to develop the parks, but thought possibly the city could.

After some discussion, the council decided to leave the budget as is, with the understanding that the $40,000 would be earmarked for use in downtown park development.

In other business, Council Member Monica Clark expressed gratitude she will not have to run for office as only she and former Okeechobee City Police Department officer Russ Cale qualified to run for the two available seats. She and Cale will be sworn in on Jan. 4, 2021. Councilman Wes Abney’s term will end Jan. 4. Abney was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Michael O’Connor. Abney did not seek re-election.