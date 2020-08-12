Early voting under way in primary election

Aug 12th, 2020 · by · Comments:

Early voting is under way for the August primary election.

• In Okeechobee County, early voting continues daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 304 N.W. Second Street in Okeechobee.

• In Glades County, early voting continues daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 598 Ave. J. in Moore Haven.

• In Hendry County, early voting continues daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, through Sunday Aug. 16, at the Supervisor of Elections office 25, E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle, and the County Commission Building, 1100 S. Olympia Street in Clewiston.

• In western Palm Beach County, early voting continues daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the Public Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade, and the Supervisor of Elections Office, Second Floor, 2976 State Road 15 in Belle Glade.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com

Tags: · · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie