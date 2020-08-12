Early voting under way in primary election

Early voting is under way for the August primary election.

• In Okeechobee County, early voting continues daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 304 N.W. Second Street in Okeechobee.

• In Glades County, early voting continues daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 598 Ave. J. in Moore Haven.

• In Hendry County, early voting continues daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, through Sunday Aug. 16, at the Supervisor of Elections office 25, E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle, and the County Commission Building, 1100 S. Olympia Street in Clewiston.

• In western Palm Beach County, early voting continues daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the Public Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade, and the Supervisor of Elections Office, Second Floor, 2976 State Road 15 in Belle Glade.