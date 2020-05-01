County Wide burn ban rescinded Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On April 28, Okeechobee County Fire Chief, Ralph Franklin announced that the county wide burn ban has been rescinded.

Okeechobee County residents will be allowed to conduct opening burning, but must still be in compliance with all guidelines in order to burn.

Those guidelines are:

• Burning must be 25 feet from forest and your house;

• 50 feet from paved public roads; and,

• 150 feet from other occupied buildings.

• The burn pile must be less than 8-feet in diameter or fit into a non-combustible container.

• Burning is permitted after 9 a.m. and must be extinguished 1-hour before sunset.

• Burning must not be left unattended.

• Keep a water hose or shovel handy in case your fire escapes.

• Piles large than 8-feet in diameter require a permit from the Florida Forest Service.

Chief Franklin also noted that it is illegal to burn household garbage including paper products, treated lumber, plastic, rubber materials, tires, pesticide, paint and aerosol cans. Additionally, the yard waste that is being burned must have generated from your property. Residents should remember that if your fire escapes, you may be liable for cost of suppression and damage to the property of others.

Chief Franklin stated “even though we have had some rain lately, the forecast is that conditions will become hot and dry. This increases the likelihood of wildfire. Should these conditions happen, a burn ban may need to be put in place again.”