County seeks applicants for Planning Board

OKEECHOBEE — The Board of County Commissioners of Okeechobee County is seeking interested persons for appointment to the Okeechobee County Planning Board/Board of Adjustments and Appeals. The appointment of one or more regular members is for the remainder of a three-year term with one term expiring March 1, 2021, and one term expiring March 1, 2022.

This board conducts public hearings and renders decisions on special exception, variances and appeals; conducts public hearings prior to making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on changes in zoning and amendments to the county’s land development regulations and comprehensive plan; considers and approves certain site plans and development orders, and performs other duties as established by the county’s land development regulations. The board is also designated as the Local Planning Agency for the county. Board members are appointed to represent the public interest and must be residents of Okeechobee County.

Applications may be obtained from the County Administrator’s Office at the Historic Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second St., Room 123 in Okeechobee. Applications may also be downloaded from www.co.okeechobee.fl.us (See Government/Advisory Boards & Committees). Submit completed applications, along with proof of residency in Okeechobee County, to the County Administrator’s Office.

For more information, please contact Bill Royce or Jenna Durham at the Community Development Department at 863-763-5548.