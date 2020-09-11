County proclaims Hunger Action Month

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On Sept. 11, the Okeechobee County Commission presented a proclamation to Jade Alexander of the Treasure Coast Food Bank of the Treasure Coast/Okeechobee, designating the month of September 2020 as Hunger Action Month in Okeechobee County. Left to right are Commissioner Brad Goodbread and Jade Alexander.

OKEECHOBEE — Many residents of Okeechobee County often do not know where their next meal will come from. Approximately 7,520 children and adults in Okeechobee County are classified as “food-insecure.”

Due to the average family income levels, all Okeechobee County public school students now qualify for free school breakfast and lunch. The schools also have backpack programs that provide food to children in poverty to take home on weekends.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank brought attention to this problem at the Sept. 11 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission by asking the county to proclaim September as Hunger Action Month.

The proclamation states:

• Hunger and poverty remain issues of grave concern in the United States, the State of Florida, Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast, with 7,520 children and adults in Okeechobee County now categorized as food-insecure.

• Okeechobee County is committed to taking steps about the need to combat hunger in every part of the county and to provide additional resources citizens of Okeechobee County need.

• Okeechobee County is committed to working with the Treasure Coast Food Bank in mobilizing people about the role and importance of food banks and other hunger relief organizations, in addressing hunger and bringing attention to the need to devote more resources and attention to hunger issues.