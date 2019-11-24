County may reconsider minimum home sizes Sunday alcohol sales, fire departments also on county meeting agenda

OKEECHOBEE — Are tiny houses in Okeechobee County’s future?

The Nov. 26 meeting of the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners will include a discussion of the minimum floor area required for single-family dwellings.

According to the county staff report, Okeechobee County requires a minimum width of 20 feet and a minimum floor area of 1,000 square feet. The minimum floor area can be reduced to 800 square feet if construction is funded or assisted by a Community Development Block Grant or similar federal or state grant. The minimum floor area can also be reduced to 800 square feet on lots recorded prior to 1995 that are greater than 10 acres and zoned Agriculture. The minimum square foot requirement does not apply to multi-family housing or to manufactured homes that are within a mobile home subdivision.

At 1:30 p.m., a discussion has been scheduled about an option for the county to provide fire services to the City of Okeechobee. On Nov. 12, the commissioners met in a joint workshop with the Okeechobee City Council about fire services. At that meeting, a list of questions was compiled in regard to the option of having the county provide fire services for the city. The fire chief researched these questions and will present the data.

Also on the agenda, commissioners will discuss their options for allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays. Okeechobee County ordinances restrict the sale of alcohol on Sundays between the hours of 2:01 a.m. and 1 p.m. At the Nov. 7 county commission meeting, Joe Charles, of OK Corral Gun Club asked this be changed to allow the restaurant there to serve mimosas and Bloody Marys with Sunday brunch. He asked the club be allowed to serve these alcoholic beverages starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street. It will be live online at co.okeechobee.fl.us.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com