County demolishes condemned structures

OKEECHOBEE — At their June 25 meeting, Okeechobee County commissioners passed resolutions to place liens on properties to cover the expense of demolishing unsafe, condemned structures on those sites.

In each case, the property owner was notified of the building violations multiple times and given the opportunity to bring the structure up to code or demolish the structures. In each of these cases, the property owners failed to respond the county’s notices, which were sent by certified mail.

The county contracted with a demolition contractor to demolish the condemned structures and clean up the sites.

Condemned buildings that were demolished are:

• A structure at 804 N.E. 13th Ave., condemned by the building official on April 11, 2011, owned by Sauternes V LLC;

• A structure at 3633 N.W. 21st Ave., condemned by the building official on July 27, 2915, owned by Carl and Rebecca Maxwell; and

• A structure at 9211 S.E. 59th Drive was condemned by the building official on Aug. 1, 2016, owned by Four Nine Partners LLC.

Commissioner David Hazellief complimented the county code enforcement and legal staff on their efforts to clean up these properties.

“It’s going to be a good fix for Okeechobee,” he said.