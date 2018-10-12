County considers policy for airport hanger waiting list

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commissioners approved procedures for the airport hanger waiting list, subject to the county attorney’s review, at their Oct. 11 meeting.

Okeechobee County Airport maintains a waiting list for those who wish to lease county-owned T and Box Hangar space. In order to efficiently and fairly process requests to be placed on a waiting list, county staff recommended that a written Hangar Waiting List Policy be developed.

The policy requires an application be completed and a deposit of $200.

Those currently on the existing waiting list will have to complete an application and pay the deposit to maintain their current positions of the waiting list.

Applicants will be placed on the list in chronological order by date the application is received at the airport office. Vacant spaces will be offered in turn only to the applicants on the waiting list.

Current tenants who wish to lease additional hanger space must be in good financial standing with the airport and must complete an application. The airport reserves the right to give priority to current tenants who wish to move to a different size hanger, but an application must be completed advising of their preference to do so.

If a waiting list applicant decides to rent a tie-down or shade hanger, if available, that person can retain their position on the hanger waiting list if they wish to do so.

Positions on the list shall not be transferred, traded or sold.

Kathy Scott said there are about 15 names currently on the waiting list.

