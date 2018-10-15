County approves grant for economic development

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commissioners Thursday approved a grant agreement of $250,000 with Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation.

Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs recused himself from the vote due to his affiliation with the Economic Development Corporation.

According to the staff report, The Grant Agreement is for a one-year term beginning Oct. 1, 2018 and ending Sept. 30, 2019 to be paid in four equal installments of $62,500 for a total grant award of $250,000.

The funds will be used to defray the cost of the salary and benefits staff who will promote and enhance economic development within Okeechobee County, to defray the cost of marketing Okeechobee County and defray the cost of employee’s travel, when traveling for promotion and marketing of Okeechobee County.

Economic Development activity and expenditure of the grant funds are to be reported quarterly to the county and the grant funds are subject to an audit by a certified public accountant.

In other business at their Oct. 11 meeting:

• The commissioners approved purchase of four new Scag zero-turn lawn mowers from Lawn Tamers Equipment in the amount of $11,888.76 each.

• The commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Okeechobee County School Board distribution of Driver’s Education Safety Trust Fund dollars for fiscal year 2018/2019 up to projected available balance of $77,151. The funds come from a $3 fee for every civil traffic penalty.

• The commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the Medical Examiner for District 19 and the District Board of Trustees of Indian River State College, and Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties, to provide for medical examiner services for a period of 10 years beginning Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2028; and approve the appointment of Kelley Conrad, Budget Director, as a member to the Medical Examiner Budget Committee on behalf of Okeechobee County.

• The commissioners approved a grant agreement between Okeechobee County and Okeechobee Substance Abuse Coalition, Inc., in the amount of $12,000 for use by Okeechobee Drug Court Advocates for the purpose of assisting needy adult drug court participants in paying for drug testing and counseling services from Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept 30, 2019.

