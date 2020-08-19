Corps hosts public meeting Aug. 27 with update on Central Everglades Planning Project South Phase

JACKSONVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, will host a virtual public meeting Aug. 27 to share information about progress on the Central Everglades Planning Project South (CEPP South) phase via webinar and teleconference.

The Webinar will run for two hours starting at 2 p.m. Instructions for registering and joining the webinar will be posted to the Jacksonville District website at www.saj.usace.army.mil/CEPPSouth/ and shared via social media platforms at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleDistrict and www.twitter.com/JaxStrong.

This meeting will not include a public comment period, but any members of the public who have questions can enter them in the chat box during the webinar. Those questions will be answered later on the Jacksonville District website at www.saj.usace.army.mil/CEPPSouth/. You can also find the answers to questions posed by the public during the February update meeting on that page.

The CEPP project will set the foundation for restoring the central portion of the Everglades ecosystem redirect water that is currently sent to tide through the estuaries to the central Everglades, Everglades National Park and Florida Bay. CEPP is broken into three different sections, CEPP South, CEPP North, and CEPP New Water. CEPP South project is designed to remove barriers to water flow in the southern portion of the project’s footprint.