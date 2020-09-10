Code enforcement magistrate hearing is Sept. 15

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Code Enforcement Department special magistrate hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m. in the Okeechobee Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave.

Under new business, cases include:

• Matthew Lee Seacrist, 7731 N.W. 92nd Court;

• Rick’s Rentals, LLC 3707 S.E. 27th St.;

• Isabel Leon, 630 N.W. 34th Terrace;

• 20337 Prairie Inc., 20327 N.W. 300th St.;

• Jimmy Allen Payne and Marianne Vestal, 801 N.W. 39th Circle;

• Marilyn Golden, 16121 N.W. 220th St.;

• Agustin Gomez, 3939 N.W. First St.;

• Victor Martin, 8000 State Road 70 East;

• William Cardullo and Penny R. Cardullo, 500 N.E. 122nd Drive;

• Felipe Bucio and Ramona Bucio, 7890 N.W. 92nd Court;

• Mosco Gilman Jr., 60 N.W. 98th St.;

• Jennifer Osceola, 5063 N.E. 122nd Drive;

• Mitchell Allen Rucks II, 3307 S.W. 23rd St.;

• James Frye, Dorothy Frye and Kristie Frye, 3535 N.W. 35th Ave.;

•. Paulino S. Valdez and Isidra Valdez, 6668 N.E. Seventh St.;

• Antonio Prado and Maria Prado, 3534 N.W. 33rd Ave.;

• Linda L. Frost, 1011 N.E. 16th Ave.;

• Delora Lawla, 2350 N.W. 59th Court;

• Duc V. Nguyen, 829 S.E. 40th Ave.;

• Duc V. Nguyen and Thu Huynh Nguyen, 845 S.E. 40th Ave.;

• Duc V. Nguyen and Thu Huynh Nguyen, 813 S.E. 40th Ave.;

•. Jose V. Arellano and Blanca E. Corona, 3524 S.W. 21st St.;

• Tara Denise Wilson, 1035 N.E. 16th Ave.;

• Jo Ann Barton, 16008 N.W. 308th St.;

• Joseph Papasso IV and Charlotte Rhea Papasso, 2625 N.W. 32nd Ave.;

• Robert Allen Wright and Luci Michelle Wright, 9125 S.E. 62nd Drive;

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 8350 S.W. Ninth St.;

• Gerald E. Acheson, 10185 N.E. 20th Lane;

• Rufus Tiger, 4344 S.E. 22nd Court;

• Abigail E. Vause and Steven M. Vause, 3283 S.W. 23rd St.;

• Robert M. Kolovrat and Vera C. Kolovrat, 20016 N.W. 266th St.;

• Rufus E. Rhoden and Joellen J. Rhoden, 3727 S.W. 13th Terrace;

• Maureen M. Sheets, 1409 N.W. 36th Ave.;

All interested parties and citizens will have the opportunity to be heard at this public meeting.

Any person deciding to appeal any decision by the code enforcement special magistrate with respect to any matter considered at this meeting will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made and that the record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal will be based. Code enforcement special magistrate tapes are the sole purpose of the backup for the official records of the Planning and Development Department.