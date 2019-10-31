Clewiston to honor Farm-City Week Nov. 20-27, 2019

CLEWISTON — City commissioners approved a proclamation declaring the week prior to Thanksgiving 2019, Nov. 20-27, to be National Farm-City Week in the city.

This week is used to celebrate and recognize the beneficial partnerships between rural and urban communities that make our food supply safe and plentiful, according to the Florida Farm Bureau.

At the Oct. 21 city meeting, Mayor Mali Gardner read the resolution which notes “in Southwest Florida’s five-county region including Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties, the agricultural and natural resources industries contribute over $8 billion annually to Southwest Florida’s economy; and over 40% of the land in the five-county region is in agriculture, totaling over 1.3 million acres.”

In other business, an event application for the Clewiston High School Homecoming Parade was approved as set for Nov. 1. It will run from 2 to 4 p.m. that Friday, with the streets being closed one hour before. A canopy and stage will be set up in front of or near city hall for the judges. The parade will follow a route looping around the downtown.

A resolution was OK’d to release a $250 lien plus interest due for a code violation filed in 2015 against the owners of 204 Cypress Ave., Hitendra B. and Indira Patel, because proper notification and reasonable time to correct the citation were not given.