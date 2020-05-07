Clewiston FYI

CLEWISTON — News from the City of Clewiston for this week is as follows:

Dates to Remember

• May 18 – Virtual City Commission meeting

Staff Reports

Library Director Natasha Hayes reports:

• Over the past few weeks, the library has been closed to the public but staff has been diligently working behind the scenes.

• Library staff have been providing curbside services to our patrons, which allows them to pick up the items they have chosen to place on hold. Simply call the library Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. to place holds with staff assistance or visit our website, hendrylibraries.org, and place a hold on your account with your pin number. Staff will then pull your holds and call you to schedule a pick up.

• Library staff has been rearranging shelving and books, proofreading shelves, deep cleaning and various other tasks.

• The staff has been providing virtual story times and activities on our Facebook page. Please check out the Clewiston Library page for stories as well as follow along for updates for new programs and activities that will occur virtually.

• Members can contact the library between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to place holds or to obtain reference assistance.

Public Works Director Sean Scheffler reports:

• Countywide Amnesty Week is May 2-9: Residents will be allowed to take anything but hazardous waste to the Transfer Station and dispose of it at no charge. Proof of residence will be required. Sorry, no commercial waste is allowed. Local residents are encouraged to use this opportunity to clean out items that may become an issue as the hurricane season approaches. This also helps increase the efficacy of our collection operation and helps to keep our town not only America’s Sweetest Town, but America’s Cleanest Town. For questions call 983-1471 and ask for Jay.

• Levee access will be blocked off this week as work on the Levee Cut-Off Wall progresses. This closure is expected to stay in place until the end of October 2020.

• Grant & Project Updates:

New sidewalk projects from Wendy’s to San Luiz, San Luiz to Alverdez, McDonald’s to Berner Road, U.S. 27 to Balboa and U.S. 27 to Del Rio have projected construction start dates of FY 2022/2023. A set of 60% plans were submitted to city staff for review and verification of utilities this week.

Staff is seeking ¾ of a mile of sidewalk through a FDOT SRTS grant.

The Ventura Avenue Rebuild Project is in design phase and scheduled for 2020 construction. The city’s engineer is preparing design plans to accommodate under the road infrastructure before paving begins.

• Parks Department Activities:

The floors and walls in the men and women’s locker room and the foyer at the pool were painted. The “gutter drains” are scheduled to be painted next week.

An aquatic structural engineer inspected the pool on Thursday because of cracking in several places. His report is expected within a couple of weeks.

The high school art class has offered to paint new murals on the wall on the west side of the Splash Pad and on a wall in each of the locker rooms at the pool this summer.

Poles for the net for a sand volleyball court were installed. The court is being built in the Sports Complex north of the pavilion. Much activity at the old dirt court identified the need and will be a good addition to this facility.

• Street Division Activities:

Eight pallets of sod have been installed on all disturbed ground around the new Police Department generator. Irrigation is set to run twice a day until the sod is established.

This year’s sidewalk project is done. Locations addressed were North W.C. Owen, Olympia and Aztec.

One hundred feet of pipe was installed on North W.C. Owen between U.S. 27 and Pasadena. This culvert is tying three inlets together along the west side of the street.

Staff finished installation of the splash and sneeze protection glass in the City Hall and Community Development Office Building. Doors will be installed when they come in. We have ordered portable splash and sneeze guards for the Library and Golf Course facilities and working on the Animal Control facility.

The old “Welcome” sign on the east end of town has been demolished and removed.

The Olive trees on Central Ave. have been trimmed up as we start looking toward hurricane season.

Speed limit and caution signs were installed on Bayberry Loop this week.

Reminder to all residents: Not everything you pick up in your yard needs to go by the street. Items that should be placed in your tipper cart are: Bagged waste from inside the home; small amounts of leaves, weeds and small sticks or plant clippings; plastic flower/plant material pots; mulch bags; and old/not working solar lights. All boxes must be broken down and placed in the cart. Loose packing material, like styrofoam, popcorn, bubble wrap and paper is to be bagged and placed in your cart. These are requirements that must be followed in order for the collection system to operate at peak efficiency. It also keeps Clewiston clean between scheduled services. Keep anything that doesn’t fit inside the cart with the lid closed at your home until your next pick-up day when there is room from the previous collection day. Never place bagged house garbage next to your cart. Tree branches for collection at the street must be cut down to no longer than four (4) feet in length. For answers to any questions you have about how to best utilize you cart and pile size; call 983-1471 and ask for Jay.

Golf Course Director Robbie Rush reports:

• Get all information of what’s going on at Clewiston Golf Course Facebook.

• The Golf Course has implemented new procedures to minimize exposure to COVID-19. Please contact the Golf Course at 863-983-1448 for questions or information.

• Get on our E-mail list by going to the City of Clewiston website, clewiston-fl.gov. Go to the golf course division and at the bottom of the page you can sign-up on Constant Contact and get all Clewiston Golf Course information.

• Golf Shop Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first tee time is 7:45 a.m.

• Golf Carts must be in by 6:45 p.m.

• Walking is permitted all day at the golf course now. Tee time is a must.

• For more information, call the golf shop at 863-983-1448.

Code Enforcement Officer Debbie McNeil reports:

• Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 3-9. Be ready for hurricane season. Today you can determine your personal hurricane risk, find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation zone and review/update insurance policies. You can also make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare your home for the coming hurricane season. If you live in hurricane-prone areas, you are encouraged to complete these simple preparations before hurricane season begins on June 1. Keep in mind, you may need to adjust any preparedness actions based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.

Utilities Director Danny Williams reports:

• Electric Crew Activities

Straightened pole on Pasadena Avenue & N. San Jose Street;

Installed two spans of underground primary in Harlem Garden Apartments, rerouted service line and removed two poles at fertilizer plant; repaired streetlight fixtures; installed new transformer on 10th Street, changed transformer at San Jose Street, Margaret Street and Bayberry Loop addresses, replaced three transformers at Bass Capital; coordinated contractor work for bearing replacement at Clewiston substation; coordinated service for contractor for work at E. Del Monte Avenue and Ridgewood addresses; replaced three lighting arresters near Kelly Tractor Company, two lighting arresters near Bass & Sun Condominiums and three arresters on San Luiz Avenue; removed roof from pump house at Clewiston Golf Course; sprayed weed suppression behind Golf Course; installed three new terminators on San Luiz Avenue; located utilities at 12 project sites; replaced primary dead end shoe on Feeder 4 distribution line; repaired broken service drop at Clewiston High School; transferred secondary cables to new pole on Avenida Del Rio; replaced cross arm on 10th Street and at Harlem Academy.

• Water Sewer Crew Activities

Repaired three water breaks; performed repairs at three collection system lift stations; repaired one sewer line break.

Clewiston Utilities wants to remind everyone that certain items should not be flushed down the toilet, as it can clog and damage sewer systems in the community. For some, toilet paper supply at home is low during the coronavirus pandemic. However, if you are using items other than toilet paper in the restroom, please do not flush them. This includes “flushable wipes,” despite the flushable claim on the container, the wipes shouldn’t be flushed.

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) issued an order on water conservation measures with guidelines to property owners to follow irrigation schedules that conserve water amid drier than average conditions. Please take additional measures to conserve water including:

Water lawns only two days per week between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Apply no more than 3/4-inch to 1 inch of water per week on your lawns and landscapes and only as needed to supplement rainfall.

• Customer Service Department:

The public Utilities building drive-through service will remain open to customers during normal office hours.

To help our customers cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the City of Clewiston will reduce the Bulk Power Cost Adjustment (BPCA) for bills going out in May, cutting the BPCA by one-third. Customers experiencing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 should contact our office before their bill becomes due and we will work with you. However, we encourage you to stay current with your payments as much as possible.

Several bill paying options are offered; please visit or call the office at 983-1454 if you’d like to learn more!

Please remember to register with CodeRed (Reverse 911). This system allows us to contact you in case of an emergency or with other informational announcements. You may register by clicking on the CodeRed link at the bottom of the city‘s website page, clewiston-fl.gov. You may update your information at any time through the same link.

If you are considering replacing your air conditioner or insulation, remember the city offers a rebate program for those items. Most local contractors participate in the program and can give you information. You can also visit our website at www.clewiston-fl.gov or call our office.

Don’t forget to sign up for your meter based surge protection! Visit our office today.

Please be aware of utility payment scams: Scam artists are calling utility customers posing as employees of Clewiston Utilities and threatening disconnection of services if payment is not made immediately. Please be aware:

• Clewiston Utilities will NEVER request you to purchase money cards or gift cards to pay your account over the phone.

• Clewiston Utilities will NEVER contact our customers on the weekend and threaten disconnection of services.

• Clewiston Utilities will NEVER speak to our customers in a threatening tone.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, please contact Clewiston Utilities to verify the call or the Clewiston Police Department and file a report.