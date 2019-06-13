Clewiston FYI

The C.S. Mott Pool is open to the public.

Pool hours

• Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

• Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Online registration for swimming lessons (ages 5-12) is now available. Please visit clewistonrecreation.com to register.

Please visit www.swflymca.org for YMCA Summer Camp details and registration.

Dates to remember

• June 17 — City Commission Workshop and Meeting

• June 19 — Planning and Zoning Board Meeting

• June 20 — Golf Course Advisory Board Meeting

Staff Reports

Code Enforcement Officer Debbie McNeil reports:

May 27-31

• Code Cases Opened: 14

• Case Re-inspections: 21

• Notice of Violations: 8

• Notice of Hearings: 6

• Code Cases Resolved: 11

• Code lien search requests completed: 3

• Rental Inspections Completed: 3

June 3-7

• Code Cases Opened: 13

• Case Re-inspections: 24

• Notice of Violations: 19

• Notice of Hearings: 7

• Code Cases Resolved: 21

• Code lien search requests completed: 2

• Rental Inspections Completed: 4

Magistrate Hearings

• June 28 — Special Magistrate Hearing at 10 a.m.

• July 17 — Regular Special Magistrate Hearing at 10 a.m.

Hurricane season June 1 until Nov. 30

Remove or enclose in a building all openly stored items on your property before a storm is named.

City of Clewiston Ordinance

Sec. 18-246. – Sanitation requirements.

(d) Care of premises. It shall be unlawful for the owner or occupant of a residential building, structure, or property to utilize the premises of such residential property for the open storage of any abandoned motor vehicle or appliance, icebox, refrigerator, stove, glass, building material, building rubbish or similar items. It shall be the duty and responsibility of every such owner and occupant to keep the premises of such residential property clean and to remove from the premises all such abandoned items as listed in this subsection, including, but not limited to, weeds, dead trees, trash, garbage, etc., upon notice pursuant to this division.

Golf Course Director Robbie Rush reports:

The 2019 Junior Golf Camp sign-up is now available by calling 863-983-1448. Junior Golf Camp #1 will be held June 17-21 and Junior Golf Camp #2 will be held July 22-26,

Public Works Director Sean Scheffler reports:

If you have any recreational needs or questions, please drop by city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 863-983-1484.

NOTICE: Residents offering debris for pick up must make sure nothing is longer than 6 feet. The Transfer Station will no longer take material longer than that. Drivers have been instructed to yellow tag debris that needs to be cut shorter.

Mosquito Control:

• Counts from May 21 through May 28 were: Saginaw 33 (down from 53); Okeechobee Blvd. 36 (up from 28); Sports Complex 29 (down from 31); Golf Course 77 (up from 65); Harlem 39 (up from 31). Counts are still not in the range to trigger a spray mission.

Clean your birdbaths. If you have a small blow-up pool for the kids, watch that it does not turn into a breeding site; empty all the water after each use.

DOT Sidewalk Project update:

• Construction of the sidewalk from South Lopez to South Berner Road and the two new welcome signs are scheduled to start in September.

Trinidad Park FRDAP Grant:

• ADA handrails for the bathroom facility have been ordered.

• Staff started working on replacing the three-rail fence. The wood had become twisted and rotten in some areas. It will have a newer design and contribute to the improved look of that park.

Parks Department:

• YMCA Summer Camp began June 3.

• During the rainy season, staff will be closing fields that are too wet to be on in the Sports Complex. These closures are necessary to protect people and property. If you are scheduled for a field, call Rodney at 863-228-0589 to check field status.

The pool is now in full operational mode. Swimming lessons are held between 9 and 11:45 a.m. on Monday through Friday. Call Corrine at 863-983-1484 to sign up.

Staff is painting the play equipment in Hidden Park located in Sugarland Estates East. Swing seats and chains are being replaced at this time also.

Street Division (week ending May 31):

• Twenty feet of culvert was replaced on West Crescent Drive. A cypress tree managed to get a root in and plug the pipe. Staff repaired the tree irrigation system on the east end of Trinidad Park. It looked like it had been run over by a vehicle.

• Staff started trimming the trees on Ponce de Leon getting them ready for the season.

• Staff worked in the city hall atrium removing over-grown material and vines.

Street Division (week ending June 7):

• Staff trimmed the palms on Ventura Avenue. Some of the palms were not trimmed completely because staff discovered active bird nests on those trees. As Clewiston is a Bird Sanctuary where birds are protected, trimming was stopped until nesting season passes.

• The pothole patrol was out this week. Call 863-983-1471 and report a pothole you see or hit.

• Staff finished trimming the trees on Ponce de Leon getting them ready for the season.

• Another mowing cycle was started as the summer rain comes. DEP and the city’s ordinance do not permit grass clippings to be blown into or onto the street paved surface. These clippings are washed into the storm drains and end up in the water system. As they decay, minerals are released into the water causing unnatural algae and vegetation growth.

Facility Maintenance (Week ending May 31):

• The new door for the men’s room at the Boat Basin facility finally came in and was installed.

Facility Maintenance (Week ending June 7):

• The hand dryer and soap dispenser in the men’s room at the Boat Basin bathroom facility had to be replaced. Vandals tore them off the wall. These repairs were expensive. If you seen this happening, please call it in.

• The toilet was rebuilt in the city hall.

• A door knob was replaced at Animal Control.

NOTE from Public Works: Hurricane Ready? Place all insurance papers, birth certificates, mortgage documents, passports, car or truck documents and any other paper items (pictures and cash) that will be very important identifying your property and insurance coverage in water tight, clear, zip lock bags and then into a clear plastic container. Tape the seal to keep the container closed and help prevent water from getting in. Write your name and cell number on the outside of the container. This will be one of the first items to put in the car if you have to evacuate. If you have a generator, it should be run under a full load for an hour to make sure all is working properly. Change the oil and make sure you have two approved five gallon gas cans on hand. If it becomes necessary to use your generator because of a storm caused power outage, please follow these very important rules:

• Disconnect from the city grid by pulling your electric meter before hooking your generator to your house.

• Have a certified electrician make connection to your meter can.

• Chain your generator securely to something that can’t be moved at least ten feet away from your residence.

For more information on how to be ready for a storm, please call 863-983-1471.

Police Chief Aaron Angell reports:

The following is a brief synopsis of activity over the course of the week ending May 31.

• Officers made a total of four arrests

• Officers responded to 302 calls for service (includes officer-initiated activity)

• Conducted 73 business and 55 residential security checks

• Average officer response time to calls for service, 00:01:25

The following is a brief synopsis of activity over the course of the week ending June 7.

• Officers made a total of eight arrests

• Officers responded to 301 calls for service (includes officer-initiated activity)

• Responded to and investigated three traffic crashes

• Conducted 60 business and 76 residential security checks

• Average officer response time to calls for service, 00:03:54

We are in the final stages of the police department renovation project and working diligently to coordinate the last few phases of the project. As it stands now we are on target for our scheduled June 25 move date.

Utilities Director Danny Williams reports:

Electric Crew Activities (week ending May 31

• Repaired and replaced street light fixtures throughout town;

• Changed cross arm on distribution pole on Feeder One;

• Installed poles on Feeder One to shorten spans;

• Changed 600 amp switch in substation;

• Changed cutout and arrester on distribution pole for nursing home;

• Repaired flag pole and rope at cemetery;

• Set anchors on distribution pole on Sonora Avenue;

• Removed vegetation from lines on WC Owen.

Electric Crew Activities (Week ending June 7)

• Installed pole and ran underground service on Alverdez Avenue;

• Assisted USSC with substation interconnection;

• Set new junction box;

• Helped Public Works install fence in Trinidad Park;

• Repaired bad underground service near fairgrounds.

Water Sewer Crew Activities (Week ending May 31)

• Repaired water line breaks at Via Del Aqua and Harlem Community;

• Inspected all 50 lift stations and recorded run times;

• Pulled pump from San Benito Lift Station;

• Ran new water service line on Concordia Avenue;

• Assisted Public Works Department with storm drain repair at 117 Crescent Dr.;

• Assisted South Shore Water crew repair water break;

• Installed water tap for new Police Department building.

Water Sewer Crew Activities (Week ending June 7)

• Repaired water line break at golf course;

• Pulled and repaired pump from lift station on Ridgewood Avenue, installed new pump;

• Repaired jetter equipment.

Customer Service Department

• We offer several bill paying options; please visit or call the office at 983-1454 if you’d like to learn more!

• Please remember to register with CodeRed (Reverse 911). This system allows us to contact you in case of an emergency or with other informational announcements. You may register by clicking on the CodeRed link at the bottom of the city‘s website page www.clewiston-fl.gov. You may update your information at any time through the same link.

• If you are considering replacing your air conditioner or insulation, remember the city offers a rebate program for those items. Most local contractors participate in the program and can give you information. You can also visit our website at clewiston-fl.gov. or call our office.

• Don’t forget to sign up for your meter based surge protection! Visit the office today.

Please be aware of utility payment scams: Scam artists are calling utility customers posing as employees of Clewiston Utilities and threatening disconnection of services if payment is not made immediately. Please be aware:

• Clewiston Utilities will never request you to purchase money cards or gift cards to pay your account over the phone.

• Clewiston Utilities will never contact our customers on the weekend and threaten disconnection of services.

• Clewiston Utilities will never speak to our customers in a threatening tone.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, please contact Clewiston Utilities to verify the call or the Clewiston Police Department and file a report.