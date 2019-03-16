Clewiston FYI

CLEWISTON — City staff reports for the week ending Friday, March 8:

Community Development

Director Travis Reese reports:

• A three-bedroom, two-bath home in Orchard Park is getting its Certificate of Occupancy this week. It’s approximately 1,950 square feet with a front and back porch.

• Hampton Inn continues with drywall now being placed on the second floor. Should see window installation within the next 30 days. Pool contractor will be starting the work next week.

Public Works Director

Sean Scheffler reports:

• Mosquito Control: Nothing to report at this time.

• Paving Projects: Bids for this year’s projects were opened and recommendations were made to the City Manager. Commission took action and awarded the 2019 Hot Spot Paving and 2019 Overlay Paving Projects to Community Asphalt Corp.

• Street Division: (1) Maintenance was done on Bond Street. (2) The sun shade/table and benches at the tennis courts were sanded and painted. (3) Forty yards of “red mulch” was delivered and applied throughout the festival grounds. (4) Sweetest Town Playground was inspected for safety and repaired where needed. (5) Maintenance and repairs have been completed on the Splash Pad; it will be open for use during the Sugar Festival. (6) Posts for the orange fence around the entertainers’ buses were installed. The fence will go up next week.

• Sports Complex: Four new “rules” signs were installed.

• Facility Maintenance: (1) We are working in pool’s filter room. The pump was sent out and rebuilt and leaking plumbing issues are being repaired. (2) We are working with a local tile setter to do some broken tile repairs in the pool.

• NOTE from Public Works: Don’t forget the “Move Over Law.” When approaching city staff performing their duties in the street or on the shoulder, slow down and move over to give staff plenty of room to work safely. Everyone wants to go home at the end of the day.

Police Chief Aaron Angell reports:

The following is a brief synopsis of activity over the course of the past week.

• Officers made a total of three arrests

• Officers responded to 306 calls for service (includes officer-initiated activity)

• We responded to and investigated 11 traffic crashes

• We conducted 83 business, and 44 residential security checks

• Average officer response time to calls for service, 00:01:53

• As of today the traffic light at Berner Road and U.S. 27 remains inoperable. Crews are working diligently to repair the traffic light. In the meantime, as difficult as it might be, we would ask that motorists utilize an alternative route and avoid this intersection if at all possible. Again, crews are working diligently to repair the traffic signal and we hope to have the issue resolved soon.

• Traffic congestion is still an issue on U.S. 27 through the city as well as construction work continues on sidewalks. We would ask for your patience, and again suggest that motorists seek alternative routes through the city in order to avoid this area.

Utilities Director Danny Williams reports:

• Did you know your Customer Service Department offers several bill paying options for your convenience?

• ONLINE bill pay is available on our website at www.clewiston-fl.gov or www.municipalonlinepayments.com/clewistonfl.

• AUTOPAY is also available; come visit our office and complete an application, choose a payment date (5th, 15th or 25th) and your bill will be deducted from your checking, savings or major credit card account.

• Of course, payment by cash, check or money order is always welcomed.

• Our Electric Department proudly participates in the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) Public Power Mutual Aid Program. Our staff is available to help restore power to member cities when storms hit, and our city recently received a “Restoring Communities Award” for our crew’s efforts to quickly and safely restore power following Hurricane Michael.

Electric Crew Activities

• Increased electric services to Civic Park for vendors at the Sugar Festival;

• Removed vegetation from power lines;

• Replaced rotten distribution pole;

• Installed new service to Carolina Street address;

• Straightened pole on Del Rio Avenue;

• Repaired three URD streetlight boxes in connection with Sugarland Highway sidewalk repair;

• Replaced streetlight fixtures;

• Connected electric service to new bathroom at Trinidad Park;

• Repaired URD primary at Sonny’s BBQ restaurant.

Water-Sewer Crew Activities

Inspection of the manholes and GPS mapping of our sewer collection system continues. USSI crews will be working throughout the service area installing LDL plugs as needed. Other activities to report from our water/sewer department include:

• Repaired two water breaks ¾-inch and 1-inch pipes;

• Installed three new pumps in collection system lift stations;

• Ran “jetter” to clear blockage from 6-inch sewer line.

If you are considering replacing your air conditioner or insulation, remember the city offers a rebate program. Most local contractors participate in the program and can give you information. You can visit our website at clewiston-fl.gov or call our office.

Dates to remember

March 18 — City Commission workshop and meeting

March 20 — Planning and Zoning Board meeting

March 21 — Golf Course Advisory Board meeting

March 25 — Special magistrate hearing