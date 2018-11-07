City voters pick Watford, Jarriel and Keefe; Wallace elected Okeechobee County Judge

OKEECHOBEE – Dowling Watford was once again re-elected to the Okeechobee City Council Tuesday. Joining him on the council will be newcomers Bob Jarriel and Bobby Keefe.



About 57 percent of the registered voters in the City of Okeechobee cast ballots in the Nov. 6 general election. City voters had the option to vote for up to three choices. Mr. Watford received 855 votes. Mr. Keefe received 819 votes. Mr. Jarriel received 743 votes. Gary Ritter received 701 votes.

Mr. Watford and Mr. Ritter were the incumbents. City Councilman Noel Chandler did not seek re-election.

In the county judge race, William Wallace won with 5,791 votes compared to Deborah Hooker’s 4,838 votes. The incumbent, County Judge Jerry Bryant, will retire at the end of the year due to the age requirement for judges.



County-wide, Okeechobee County saw a 55 percent voter turnout, with 11,349 voters casting ballots in state and county races. Okeechobee County has 20,552 registered voters.

