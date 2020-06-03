City of Okeechobee hosts virtual workshop

OKEECHOBEE — The City of Okeechobee will host a virtual community workshop to review the City of Okeechobee’s Draft Economic Development Strategy and Disaster Resiliency Plan. The plan identifies opportunities to build and enhance Okeechobee’s local economy, and to develop an action-oriented economic development and disaster preparedness strategy. This effort has been made possible by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity through a Competitive Florida Partnership grant that has enabled the city to identify key community assets and set goals to implement an economic vision and strategy for the city.

Please join the workshop from your computer, tablet or smartphone, on Thursday, June 4, from 3 to 5 p.m., online at gotomeet.me/cfrpc/okeechobee—virtual-community-workshop and call in using your phone.

Access Number is 866-453-0405.

Passcode is 4275032.

For additional information about this effort, contact Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 863- 534-7130, ext. 178, or email jcodosalisbury@cfrpc.org. One or more elected officials may be in attendance.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), anyone who needs a special accommodation to participate in this community open house should notify the City of Okeechobee at 863-763-3372 at least 48 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting.